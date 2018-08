Big Marsh Trail was named the winner of the "Meet me At The Park" campaign."Meet Me At The Park" was a collaboration between The Walt Disney Company, ABC7 and the National Recreational and Park Association. The project offered a $20,000 grant for a park expansion project that would give children and families more access to play.The public was invited to vote for which park would receive the grant.Big Marsh Trail is located in the South Deering neighborhood.