Black History Month: Lyft offers free ride up to $10 to select African-American cultural sites

In celebration of Black History Month, Lyft is offering one free ride up to $10 to local museums, memorials and businesses owned by African Americans.Through February, riders can use the code BHMCHI19 for one free ride up to $10 to the following locations in Chicago:Lyft is offering the promotion in select cities across the US and Canada through February. A full list of participating locations can be found on Lyft's blog Lyft hopes the move will bring greater understanding and support to diverse communities."With 64-percent of our drivers in our area identifying with a minority group, we see the importance of celebrating the diversity that we have right around us," a spokesperson for Lyft said in an emailed statement.