CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
Come out and be a part of Black Women's Expo; meet, greet and take photos with ABC 7 on-air anchors, reporters, meteorologists and hosts.

ABC 7, the most watched television station in Chicago, is partnering with Black Women's Expo again this year, Friday April 6, 2018 through Sunday, April 8, 2018 at McCormick Place. ABC 7 Chicago's on-air team will be on-site at the expo to meet, greet, take photos and sign autographs at the ABC 7 anchor desk. (See on-air team schedule below.) Visitors to the ABC 7 anchor desk at Black Women's Expo will also have the opportunity to receive some ABC 7 promotional giveaways while they last.

The Black Women's Expo is underway at McCormick Place.


McCormick Place is located at 2301 S. King Drive. The ABC 7 on-air team will be located in the North building, Hall C1. CLICK HERE for more information about the expo.

FRIDAY APRIL 6, 2018 (EXPO HOURS 10A - 7P)

11A - 1P JASON KNOWLES / LARRY MOWRY / ROZ VARON
12:30P - 2P TRACY BUTLER
1P - 3P ALAN KRASHESKY / TERRELL BROWN
2:45 - 4:45 TANJA BABICH

3P - 5P EVELYN HOLMES
5P - 7P LEAH HOPE
6P - 7P CHERYL SCOTT

SATURDAY APRIL 7, 2018 (EXPO HOURS 10A - 7P)

11A - 1P MARK RIVERA / JIM ROSE
1P - 3P WILL JONES / KAREN JORDAN

3P - 5P SARAH SCHULTE

SUNDAY APRIL 8, 2018 (EXPO HOURS 11A - 6P)

11A - 1P DIANE PATHIEU / JESSICA D'ONOFRIO
1P - 3P EVELYN HOLMES
3P - 5P RYAN CHIAVERINI / VAL WARNER

CLICK HERE for more information about the expo.
