Bloom into winter with Garfield Park Conservatory's holiday flower show 'Invisible Forces'

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beauty blooms in every season, and this holiday display is no exception.

For more than 110 years the Garfield Park Conservatory has celebrated the holiday season with a colorful display of plants and flowers.

"I remember coming here as a little girl with my brother and parents. Usually we would come at Christmas time or Easter to see the Poinsettias and the Easter Lilies," said visitor Karen Larson.

"It's probably been 20 years since I've been here, I live in Lisle now, but it's still perfect. So cool," Larson added.

This season, the "Invisible Forces" showcased how different elements help plants and benefit their growth.

"We love the conservatory anytime of year, but we really love coming around the holidays because we love to see the Poinsettias and the beautiful winter plants," visitor Heather Geisler said. "The red and green definitely get you in the holiday spirit."

"I like the smell of the pine and the calm atmosphere," her daughter Anna Geisler added.

There's still time to catch the holiday display. Admission is free.

The Garfield Park Conservatory is located at 300 N. Central Park Avenue on Chicago's West Side.

For more information, click here.
