Community & Events

Blue Angels Chicago flyover: Flight path, times as US Navy salutes health care workers fighting coronavirus

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Blue Angels are coming to Chicago Tuesday

As part of their salute to health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus, the world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in America's major cities.

The Blue Angels have announced the times and flight path for their salute. The 15-minute flyover will begin at 11:45 a.m. as the Blue Angels fly along the lake front north from Hyde Park. At Edgewater, they will circle around and head southwest to the Kennedy Expressway and follow it to the Near West Side.

The flight path will then take them over the western suburbs around 11:51 a.m. before heading toward the South Loop. They will then head over the Southwest Side near the Back of the Yards and Gage Park before going over Bridgeview, and Oak Lawn and then heading over the South Side and out over the Lake at noon.



RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

The Blue Angels will also fly over Indianapolis and Detroit Tuesday.

"Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe," The Blue Angels posted on their Instagram Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Angels have already visited New York, Newark, Philadelphia. Baltimore, Washington D.C., Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Miami.

RELATED: Social distancing ignored during East Coast flyover

The flights will be funded by existing operations costs that traditionally do flights over air shows as part of their service's community outreach programs.

The Blue Angels are a U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron based out of NAS Pensacola.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsillinoismichiganindianachicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisu.s. & worldblue angels
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in NC
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 testing
3rd Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent COVID-19 complications
Michael Jordan, in 'Last Dance,' calls harsh reputation price of winning, leadership
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with sprinkles Monday
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News