Boat-in movie expected to draw large crowd to Pistakee Lake

JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- You've heard of drive-in movies, but how about catching a flick from your boat?That's the plan at Pistakee Lake, which is part of the Chain O'Lakes located about an hour north of Chicago.is hosting its first-ever boat-in movie night Friday. A jumbotron will be elevated over the water as you drop anchor and tune in to the audio from your boat.Event organizers said there's no limit to the number of boats that can attend, as the screen will be visible from all over the bay. According to a Facebook post for the event, over 1,000 people plan to attend."Finding Nemo" starts at 8:15 p.m followed by "Pirates of the Caribbean" at 10:30 p.m.