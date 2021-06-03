Community & Events

Bud Billiken Parade returning this summer

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team


CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world-famous Bud Billiken Parade is coming back this summer!

Parade-goers will get the chance to once again enjoy a South Side back-to-school tradition on August 14.

The parade is the largest Black parade in the world and the second-largest parade in the country.

The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year, the parade route will be abbreviated, taking place in Washington Park on Elsworth Drive from 51st to 55th Streets.

Organizers said the parade will be produced in a "closed TV-set" format and COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

The parade will run in conjunction with a family festival in Washington Park near Dyett High School which will have food, activities and entertainment for all ages and giveaways for student participants. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"There have been nine decades of youth empowerment and nearly a century of traditions that instill the values of education, heritage and community. After coming together for over 90 years at the Bud Billiken Parade, I am immensely grateful to have another parade," says Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, President/CEO of the parade and the Chicago Defender Charities.

You can watch the 92nd Annual Bud Billiken Parade right here on ABC7. For more information, visit www.budbillikenparade.org.
