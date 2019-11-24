Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush in Chicago area for book signing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will appear at a book signing Sunday in south suburban Naperville.The pair will be signing copies of their first children's book collaboration titled, "Sisters First".The signing will begin around 2:00 p.m. at Pfeiffer Hall on North Central College Campus located at 30 N. Brainard Street, Naperville, Ill.The authors will read from the book and share stories about growing up together in the White House.The book was listed at number three on the Wall Street Journal's Fiction Best Sellers list.