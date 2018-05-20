Sunday more than 8 ,000 runners participated in the Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K race in scenic Maggie Daley Park.
This was the 10th annual running of the event in Maggie Daley Park.
Produced by Life Time-Healthy Way of Life, the event is also expected to raise $150,000 for its official charity partner, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Since the inception of the partnership, more than $400,000 has been raised for MDA.
Event: Byline Bank Chicago Spring Half Marathon
Date: Sunday May 20, 2018
Address: Maggie Daley Park
Admission: Free
Is this open to the public? Yes. Come join us at the Spring Market featuring local vendors, Spring flowers, Lagunitas beer garden, Live Music and more
Link: http://www.chicagospringhalf.com
