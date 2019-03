CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest and it's celebrating it's 10 year anniversary at McCormick Place in Chicago."We're expecting over 85,000 fans this weekend," ReedPOP Vice President Mike Armstrong said. "We've got a great line up of things to see and do. We've got celebrity guests like Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, David Tennant, Clark Gregg, there's an entire range of awesome guests."There are hundreds of vendors that sell books, comics, movies, video games, the list goes on."Pretty much anything you could imagine that you'd be interested in in the entertainment world you can find it here," C2E2 attendee Jason Staadt said.Walking around the convention, you may see some familiar faces. Several people who attend the conventions dress as various characters from movies and comics known as cosplay.Staadt came to the convention dressed as a Ghostbuster. Meanwhile, fellow attendee Jesse Short came as The Falcon from the Marvel series."I like to cosplay to put a smile on peoples' faces especially the kids. I like for my son to brag when he goes to school and say his dad is a superhero," Short said.But, you don't have to be in cosplay to have fun."Here everyone builds you up, you never get put down. It's an amazing atmosphere," attendee Ashley Werner said.Three day passes for C2E2 are already sold out, but you can buy day passes online or at the door.