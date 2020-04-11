Community & Events

Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrates Easter 2020 Mass from Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although this year's Easter celebrations will look much different than normal, ABC 7 Chicago is offering a way for worshipers to stay connected virtually.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate Mass at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral from noon to 1 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago mobile application.

RELATED: Chicago pastors taking virtual church to the next level for Easter Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

One of the biggest religious holidays of the year will be a lot different for many people in the Chicago area.



Church leaders ABC 7 Chicago spoke with said it's inevitable that this Sunday will be very different from previous Easter Sundays, but they said they believe parishioners will be pleasantly surprised with their virtual services and their creative ways to honor celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

While preaching from afar, they believe now more than ever is the time to stand firm in faith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northblase cupichholidaycatholic churchcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoeaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'
Pritzker urges worshipers to stay home Easter Sunday
What to know about Illinois' 19,180 COVID-19 cases
Teen facing murder charge in death of man pushed onto CTA tracks
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower Skydeck
FEMA delivers 62M gloves to Chicago to be used as PPE
Show More
Andrea Bocelli streams Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Burglar hits businesses in Lawndale, Near West Side: police
'Sunday Arts Takeover': Artists to perform on Lightfoot's Instagram
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday, few showers
More TOP STORIES News