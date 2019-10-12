Casa Central honored by Governor JB Pritzker with Changemaker Award

Casa Central, the Midwest's largest Hispanic social service agency, was honored Friday night for their impact on the community.Governor JB Pritzker presented the organization with the award at Casa Central's 65th anniversary awards gala.The organization has been in operation since 1954, providing programs and social services assistance to people of all ages, with a special focus on the Latino community.ABC7 Chicago is a sponsor of the event and our own Stacey Baca served as the event's emcee.