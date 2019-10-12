Community & Events

Casa Central honored by Governor JB Pritzker with Changemaker Award

Casa Central, the Midwest's largest Hispanic social service agency, was honored Friday night for their impact on the community.

Governor JB Pritzker presented the organization with the award at Casa Central's 65th anniversary awards gala.

The organization has been in operation since 1954, providing programs and social services assistance to people of all ages, with a special focus on the Latino community.

ABC7 Chicago is a sponsor of the event and our own Stacey Baca served as the event's emcee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopjb pritzkerawardgala
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU calls latest offer from city 'insulting' less than a week before possible strike
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Doctor finds herself as patient after cancer diagnosis
St. Charles North football team dedicates game to teammate with brain injury
Chicago area mom celebrates 5 years cancer free with 'miracle' baby boy
IT Halloween pop-up opens in Chicago
Mokena man made death threat to clerk after learning his polling place changed: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, windy, cold Saturday
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Exhibit on global Muslim cultures opens in Des Plaines
Texas man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
More TOP STORIES News