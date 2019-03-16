Community & Events

Cascade Drive-In closes after 30 years in West Chicago

In a Facebook post, the owners of Cascade Drive-In Theatre in West Chicago announced the permanent closure after 30 years of business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cascade Drive-In Theater in West Chicago is permanently closed.

According to a Facebook post, the drive-in's owner said the landowner decided not to permit the theater to open anymore, and was not given a reason why.

The post said the land has not been sold and is not under contract, nor has any new plan been submitted to the city. The owners claimed the land will be vacant.

"I can only surmise that the landowner believes he has a better chance to get any future development approval from the city of West Chicago and surrounding community if the business is closed," the post said.

The post also claimed the land owner may be seeking a zoning change and stated that the land is currently zoned residential and not industrial.

"Not often that you see a thriving business to close [sic] but its out of our hands," the post said.

The operators thanked customers for their 30 years of patronage.

