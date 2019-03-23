Cascade Drive-In Theatre cleaning house, selling all equipment and supplies

Community & Events

Cascade Drive-In Theatre is permanently closed but will open back up Saturday, to sell equipment and supplies used during its 30-year run.

The drive-in is permanently closed but will open back up Saturday, to sell equipment and supplies used during it's 30 year run.

Cascade Drive-In Theater t-shirts can also be purchased.

The sale starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the drive-in's owner said the landowner decided not to permit the theater to open anymore, and was not given a reason why.

The post said the land has not been sold and is not under contract, nor has any new plan been submitted to the city. The owners claimed the land will be vacant.

"I can only surmise that the landowner believes he has a better chance to get any future development approval from the city of West Chicago and surrounding community if the business is closed," the post said.

The post also claimed the land owner may be seeking a zoning change and stated that the land is currently zoned residential and not industrial.

"Not often that you see a thriving business to close [sic] but its out of our hands," the post said.

The operators thanked customers for their 30 years of patronage.

