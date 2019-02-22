COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Catch up on Chicago's 3 top local Twitter images

Photo: @UChicago/Twitter

By Hoodline
They're the images you decided are worth way more than a thousand words: The most compelling, consequential or controversial local pictures of the past week, according to Chicago's Twitter users.

Hoodline analyzed Twitter data to find the images that most captured the city's attention on the social media platform. We collected all tweets with images from users in the city, used our own methodology to calculate the most popular and ranked them according to local interest.

First, from an @ABC7Chicago investigation, was this tweet reporting massive holes in Cook County's electronic monitoring program.


Many also favorited and retweeted this image from @CFDMedia, of the department's Black History Month celebration.


Finally, the closure of Northbound Lake Shore Drive due to structural problems, shown here in a tweet and images by @WGNRadioNews, led to dozens of interactions by Twitter users in Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineChicago
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Community unites as 2 victims of Aurora shooting being laid to rest Friday
4 intriguing charity events in Chicago this weekend
Aurora shooting victims remembered at visitations, NIU vigil
2 African Americans lead Chicago Fire Department
More Community & Events
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Downers Grove North student struck, critically injured; driver charged with DUI
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections
Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich proposes accountability plan for bishops during second day of Vatican sex abuse summit
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Death of Homewood man found dead after fire ruled homicide
Show More
Community unites as 2 victims of Aurora shooting being laid to rest Friday
Former Uber driver who went on 2016 killing spree sentenced to life in prison
Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Brookfield Zoo euthanizes 5-day-old antelope due to birth defect
More News