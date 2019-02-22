Catch up on Chicago's 3 top local Twitter images

Hundreds of accused criminals on electronic monitoring are missing: https://t.co/qpNpvakMlz pic.twitter.com/h3wL3tQyLS — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 12, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department celebrates Black History Month at Engine 19. pic.twitter.com/CFRPP1BAsI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2019

Photos: “Structural Emergency” on Lake Shore Drive at Randolph https://t.co/xFQTHTTh2h pic.twitter.com/mL5MRC18tg — WGN Radio News (@WGNRadioNews) February 11, 2019

They're the images you decided are worth way more than a thousand words: The most compelling, consequential or controversial local pictures of the past week, according to Chicago's Twitter users.Hoodline analyzed Twitter data to find the images that most captured the city's attention on the social media platform. We collected all tweets with images from users in the city, used our own methodology to calculate the most popular and ranked them according to local interest.First, from an @ABC7Chicago investigation, was this tweet reporting massive holes in Cook County's electronic monitoring program.Many also favorited and retweeted this image from @CFDMedia, of the department's Black History Month celebration.Finally, the closure of Northbound Lake Shore Drive due to structural problems, shown here in a tweet and images by @WGNRadioNews, led to dozens of interactions by Twitter users in Chicago.