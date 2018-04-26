COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Catholic Charities' LOSS program helps survivors of suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Families dealing with the loss of someone from suicide may not know where to begin. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Families dealing with the loss of someone from suicide may not know where to begin. There are so many emotions to sort through but there are resources available to help.

The LOSS Program through Catholic Charities is one of them. LOSS stands for Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide.

Betsy Ross Ready and Monica Pedersen sat down with ABC7 to talk about the LOSS program and how it is has helped them deal with losing someone to suicide

The 27th annual Blossoms of Hope brunch takes place on April 29 at the Drury Lane Theatre and Conference Center.

If you or anyone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

Blossoms of Hope Brunch
Sunday, April 29
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Drury Lane
100 Drury Lane
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
For more information go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssuicideeventsLoopOakbrook Terrace
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News