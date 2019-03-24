Celebrate Chicago's roots at the Chicago Flower & Garden Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, Tony Abruscato, joined ABC7 to talk about the annual event that will have you thinking about spring.
Chicago Flower & Garden Show
Wednesday, March 20 - Sunday, March 24
Hours: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave. Festival Halls A & B
Chicago, IL 60611
Admission: $20 adult; $5 kids; (Adults are $10 after 4 p.m.!)
For more information, visit: https://chicagoflower.com/
