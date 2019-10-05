CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Square's Apple Fest is the core of all things fall. This year, restaurants and vendors have upped their game on apple-inspired food offerings from sweet to savory to all things appley and delicious.
Food and Drink offerings:
Apple & Cinnamon Empanadas, Apple & Pork Tacos, Apple Crisp, Biscuits with Apple Butter, Apple Crisp Donuts, Apple Curry Chicken, Apple Blueberry Scones, Apple Cobbler Pancakes, Apple Smoked Beef Brisket with Apple Cider BBQ Sauce, Candy Apple French Toast Apple Stuffed Andean Pastelitos, Caramel Apples, Apple Cookies, Apple Streudel - and of course a variety of apples.
A wide variety of hard apple ciders, ciders, beer, wine and mulled cider.
Event Information
Lincoln Square Apple Fest
October 5th & 6th
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Lincoln Ave between Lawrence & Eastwood (CTA Western Brown Line Stop)
$5 suggested donation
For more information, visit www.lincolnsquare.org.
Celebrate fall at the Lincoln Square Apple Fest
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News