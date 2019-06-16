CHICAGO (WLS) -- The whole family can enjoy ribs, music and more at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago in the North Center neighborhood.
With nearly 30 food vendors, the menu is vast and includes all your favorite meats, sweets, and festival treats. Ribfest Chicago serves up 50,000 pounds of BBQ in 25 hours of food, fun, and music. The fest also includes Celebrity Judging and People's Choice competitions to award the prizes for Best Ribs. Attendees are encouraged to take a ballot at the festival gate to help decide who should take home the title.
This year's vendors include:
Austin's Texas Lightning
Base Hit BBQ
BBQ King Smokehouse
Big Joe's Backyard BBQ
Blackhawk BBQ & Seafood
Blowin' Smoque BBQ
Bo's Concessions
Byron's Hot Dogs
Chicago BBQ Company
Chicago Q
City Barbeque
Churro Factory
Dinky Delights Inc.
Dos Ricco's Mexican Fusion
El Campeon
Famous Dave's
Fireside Restaurant
Lee Concessions / LC Pho
MozzArepas
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Porkchop
Rancho Mateo
Real Urban Barbecue
Ribs 1
Spicy Mexican Grill
The Guiltless Garden
Wrigley BBQ
Event Information: 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago
Date: Father's Day Weekend: Friday, June 14, 2019 - 5 pm-10 pm
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - Noon-10 pm
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - Noon-10 pm.
Hours: Noon - 10pm
Address: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue
Admission: Suggested $10 Donation/$20 per family is requested to benefit Northcenter philanthropy and community programs.
For more information, visit https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/
Celebrate Father's Day at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago
