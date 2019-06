Celebrate Father's Day at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The whole family can enjoy ribs, music and more at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago in the North Center neighborhood.With nearly 30 food vendors, the menu is vast and includes all your favorite meats, sweets, and festival treats. Ribfest Chicago serves up 50,000 pounds of BBQ in 25 hours of food, fun, and music. The fest also includes Celebrity Judging and People's Choice competitions to award the prizes for Best Ribs. Attendees are encouraged to take a ballot at the festival gate to help decide who should take home the title.This year's vendors include:Austin's Texas LightningBase Hit BBQBBQ King SmokehouseBig Joe's Backyard BBQBlackhawk BBQ & SeafoodBlowin' Smoque BBQBo's ConcessionsByron's Hot DogsChicago BBQ CompanyChicago QCity BarbequeChurro FactoryDinky Delights Inc.Dos Ricco's Mexican FusionEl CampeonFamous Dave'sFireside RestaurantLee Concessions / LC PhoMozzArepasMrs. Murphy & Sons Irish BistroPorkchopRancho MateoReal Urban BarbecueRibs 1Spicy Mexican GrillThe Guiltless GardenWrigley BBQ21st Annual Ribfest ChicagoFather's Day Weekend: Friday, June 14, 2019 - 5 pm-10 pmSaturday, June 15, 2019 - Noon-10 pmSunday, June 16, 2019 - Noon-10 pm.Noon - 10pmLincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau AvenueSuggested $10 Donation/$20 per family is requested to benefit Northcenter philanthropy and community programs.For more information, visit https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/