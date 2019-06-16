Community & Events

Celebrate Father's Day at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The whole family can enjoy ribs, music and more at the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago in the North Center neighborhood.

With nearly 30 food vendors, the menu is vast and includes all your favorite meats, sweets, and festival treats. Ribfest Chicago serves up 50,000 pounds of BBQ in 25 hours of food, fun, and music. The fest also includes Celebrity Judging and People's Choice competitions to award the prizes for Best Ribs. Attendees are encouraged to take a ballot at the festival gate to help decide who should take home the title.

This year's vendors include:

Austin's Texas Lightning

Base Hit BBQ

BBQ King Smokehouse

Big Joe's Backyard BBQ

Blackhawk BBQ & Seafood

Blowin' Smoque BBQ

Bo's Concessions

Byron's Hot Dogs

Chicago BBQ Company

Chicago Q

City Barbeque

Churro Factory

Dinky Delights Inc.

Dos Ricco's Mexican Fusion

El Campeon

Famous Dave's

Fireside Restaurant

Lee Concessions / LC Pho

MozzArepas

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

Porkchop

Rancho Mateo

Real Urban Barbecue

Ribs 1

Spicy Mexican Grill

The Guiltless Garden

Wrigley BBQ

Event Information: 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago

Date: Father's Day Weekend: Friday, June 14, 2019 - 5 pm-10 pm

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - Noon-10 pm

Sunday, June 16, 2019 - Noon-10 pm.

Hours: Noon - 10pm

Address: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue

Admission: Suggested $10 Donation/$20 per family is requested to benefit Northcenter philanthropy and community programs.

For more information, visit https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/

