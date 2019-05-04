Community & Events

Celebrate The Kentucky Derby in style at the Godfrey Hotel Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is the most exciting two minutes in sports: The Kentucky Derby!

You can sip on mint juleps while rooting for your favorite horse at Godfrey Hotel's Derby Day Party.

Event Information: Derby Day at The Godfrey
Date: Saturday, May 4
Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Address: 127 W. Huron St.
Admission: Tickets start at $55/person

Purchase tickets at http://iogodfrey.com/events/
