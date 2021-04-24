Community & Events

Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday in New York

DMX memorial service: Monster truck leads procession of motorcycles

NEW YORK -- A final goodbye began Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.

WATCH THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR DMX HERE:


The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" started at Yonkers Raceway near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

A monster truck carrying a casket with "Long Live DMX" emblazoned on the sides of the vehicle played the rapper's music and led hundreds of motorcyclists from Yonkers, a suburb north of New York City, south to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



A memorial service was set to begin at 4 p.m.

The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

DMX was a father of 15 children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
