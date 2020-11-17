chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper's foundation SocialWorks to host Chicago turkey giveaway

Chance the Rapper's charity SocialWorks is celebrating its fifth anniversary. So far it has raised $8 million, including $2 million donated by the rapper himself.

CHICAGO -- Just in time for the holidays, Chance the Rapper's foundation SocialWorks is giving away hundreds of free turkeys next week in Chicago.

Chance made the announcement to Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show on Monday.

He also tweeted "Y'all can pull up in your cars and my team at SocialWorks will make sure the process is quick, everyone stays safe and social distant."



The giveaway is happening Monday and Tuesday at three locations.

A total of 250 turkeys will be given away at each location.

They are first come, first served and only one turkey per family.

Monday, Nov. 23


12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Michele Clark, 5101 W. Harrison St.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Enlace, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Hugs No Slugs Safe House, 8256 South Shore Dr.

Tuesday, Nov. 24:


9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Progressive Baptist Church, 3658 S. Wentworth Ave.
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Lilydale Baptist Church, 649 W. 113th Street
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - XS Tennis Facility, 5336 S. State Street
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagosouth austinlawndalesouth chicagoarmour squareroselandenglewoodchance the rapperfree foodturkey
CHANCE THE RAPPER
Chicago rappers hold peace walk to promote solidarity, education
ABC 7 presents Bud Billiken: Celebrating 91 years special
Chance the Rapper appears to defend Kanye West on Twitter
CPD addresses video showing scuffle with crowd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Theo Epstein stepping down from role with Cubs
IL reports 12,601 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths
Amber alert canceled, boy reunited with family
Boy, 5, shot in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home
LIVE: Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order update
Shedd Aquarium closes through end of year
Twitter launches Fleets, temporary posts that disappear
Show More
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Longtime Chicago OEMC employee dies from COVID-19
Amazon opens online pharmacy
Chicago launches 'Black Shop Friday'
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
More TOP STORIES News