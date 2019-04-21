Chatham Home Expo inspires home improvement

CHATHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Remodeling season is in the air at the Greater Chatham Home Expo!Saturday, many Chicago residents looking for home improvement inspiration were able to get tips and ideas all in one location at the Tuley Park Field House.Homeowners got to talk to contractors about repairs and remodeling, as well as sit in on seminars about the ins and outs of homeownership, property taxes, mortgages, and loans.The Downing Brothers of HGTV's "Double Down" also made an appearance.Those looking to buy a new home were also able to tour homes for sale in the Chatham neighborhood.