Chicago airport workers celebrate new work conditions after yearslong battle

CHICAGO -- After years of fighting, Chicago's airport employees are celebrating new work conditions.This year, workers at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports formed their own union, increased their base pay to $15 an hour and got vacation pay and more work privileges.SEIU Local 1 Chicago airport workers celebrated the ratification of their first union contracts Wednesday at City Hall.Roughly 2,200 workers will benefit from the three-year contract with airport contractors Prospect Airport Services and Scrub, Inc.Beyond higher wages and better benefits including more affordable healthcare, O'Hare International Airport employee Olivia Pack said the new contracts also mean "a voice on the job for us."