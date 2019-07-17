Community & Events

Chicago airport workers celebrate new work conditions after yearslong battle

CHICAGO -- After years of fighting, Chicago's airport employees are celebrating new work conditions.

This year, workers at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports formed their own union, increased their base pay to $15 an hour and got vacation pay and more work privileges.

SEIU Local 1 Chicago airport workers celebrated the ratification of their first union contracts Wednesday at City Hall.

Roughly 2,200 workers will benefit from the three-year contract with airport contractors Prospect Airport Services and Scrub, Inc.

Beyond higher wages and better benefits including more affordable healthcare, O'Hare International Airport employee Olivia Pack said the new contracts also mean "a voice on the job for us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsunion contracto'hare airportunionsmidway airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Amazon Prime Day was largest shopping event in its history
Man charged with vandalizing ex-girlfriend's family's property
Indiana AG's lawyers deride groping claims
Show More
Fla. city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away
Dad accused throwing 5-year-old child in ocean as swimming lesson
Church sign saying, 'America: Love or Leave it' sparks controversy
Obama surprises students in Chicago
What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral
More TOP STORIES News