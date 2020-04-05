Chicago-area residents, workers donate medical supplies to those in need during coronavirus crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some communities are coming together to provide personal protective equipment and medical supplies to those in need.
In Chicago, T-shirt company Culture Studio is now making face coverings after recent guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Seamstress Cherice Taylor started crafting them weeks ago for free for a friend who is a nurse, and now she's continuing her efforts to meet the growing need.
Through her Making It Sew Fun sewing school, she's produced dozens of the coverings that are made out of 100% cotton.
Meanwhile, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has donated several of its ventilators to the adult hospital because the need remains high.
A hair salon in west suburban Wheaton posted a video on social media, hoping to share some hope during these uncertain times. Stylists and workings are reminding everyone that we will get through this.
