Community & Events

Chicago Artists in Residence program now accepting applications

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications are now open for the City of Chicago's first Artist-in-Residence program.

The pilot program will focus on the Englewood, Auburn Gresham, New City and Austin neighborhoods. This is part of the city's initiative to invest in certain areas on the south and west sides.

Artists who live and work within those neighborhoods are encouraged to apply from now through July 26.

The scope for each project should include public engagement, capstone plan development and documentation at a cost of $30,000. The budget for each project is $150,000, which includes additional artist fees for oversight and implementation, the mayor's office said.

The projects still depend on approval from the community and the city.

For more information and to apply, visit www.callforentry.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoenglewoodauburn greshamnew cityaustinart
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
3 children among 16 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Palatine teen builds Wiffle ball Wrigley Field in backyard
Minimum wage in Illinois will increase July 1
Family sues CPD after squad car runs over, seriously injures teen
Blackbird restaurant closing permanently due to COVID-19
Show More
Telecoms bringing back data caps
Mayor Lightfoot's message for President Trump
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Chicago area fireworks company hurt by canceled 4th of July displays
More TOP STORIES News