Chicago beaches reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's no shortage of things to do here at home now that Chicago is reopening and that includes the city's beaches.Although it does not feel like beach weather Friday, Chicago's 22 beaches are officially open Friday after being closed for more than a year.Swimming will be allowed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with lifeguards on duty, unless the weather gets dangerous. Beaches will remain open until Labor Day.All traditional beach amenities will be available except for drinking fountains, which remain off-limits.Also starting Friday, Navy Pier is extending hours and fully reopening to the public.Maggie Daley Park will fully reopen Friday as well, along with all of its signature attractions including the climbing wall, mini golf area and the play garden. Visitors can even rent rollerblades and scooters to enjoy the space.And Chicago's water taxi service will also resume Friday along the Chicago River.The city is loosening more restrictions every day, and just in time for tourists and others to enjoy the holiday weekend, we just need the weather to warm back up!