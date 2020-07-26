race in america

Chicago Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue protests collide as tensions continue to run high

Chicago Columbus statues removed by Mayor Lightfoot as protests persist
By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dueling rallies were held Saturday in Chicago, one supporting police, the other calling for the city to defund the police department.

Hundreds of protesters met in Grant Park, calling for change. They demanded the city defund the Chicago Police Department.

"We are concerned that the funding of the police is given more of the attention than the people in general," one protester said.

The march started at Grant Park and roamed throughout the city.

Police lined the streets, helping to block off traffic, as the demonstration continued for miles.

"We do not care if they are here or not," the protester said. "We are non-violent; there is no reason to be intimidated."

Earlier in the day, a Back the Blue protest was held to support law enforcement.

RELATED: Chicago Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy removed by city; some aldermen blindsided, others applauding decision
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.



Those who participated called on the community to protect the police.

"We have to draw the blue line in the sand and support our cops," one woman said.

Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to the rally, too.

Tensions throughout the city continue to run high.

Mayor Lori Lighftoot ordered the removal of two Christopher Columbus statues early Friday morning, which were at the center of earlier protests. Activists across the country are denouncing Columbus for his treatment of indigenous people.

Lightfoot said in a statement the statues were only "temporarily" removed to protect both protesters and police.

"That just gives me chills, temporary," a protester said Saturday. "My emotions, you are not serious about people's feelings."

Chicago police said there were no major incident Saturday, but they will continue to patrol as protests are planned throughout the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopblack lives matterprotestlori lightfootgrant parkrallyrace in americapolice brutalitychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Police, protesters clash as US cities endure violent weekend
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
Rally, march in Homan Square demands city move CPD funding to social services
George Floyd's brother joins Preckwinkle to unveil violence prevention effort
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1 new death; 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
37 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Indiana mask mandate begins Mon.; state reports 860 new COVID-19 cases
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Police, protesters clash as US cities endure violent weekend
Family hopes new age progression photo solves 5-year mystery
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
Show More
Bribery scheme implicating Madigan revives term limits talk
What is 'cancel culture?'
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 957
New trial ordered for Aurora woman convicted of murder-for-hire
Bagged salad recall expands; More than 600 infections reported
More TOP STORIES News