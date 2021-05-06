asian voices

Chicago chef Beverly Kim inspires national #DoughSomething movement to stop Asian hate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago chef inspires national movement to stop Asian hate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For Beverly Kim, juggling motherhood and running her James Beard Award-winning restaurants in Avondale is a dream come true, even when she faced the tough choice of temporarily closing down both Parachute and Wherewithall during the pandemic.

"Me and my husband put everything on the line for our businesses," Kim said.

She met her husband in culinary school, and after being a finalist on the TV show "Top Chef," the chef couple took on the ultimate challenge.

Our America: Asian Voices | List of resources


"I had a hard time finding a restaurant where I felt satisfied with the food I was giving," Kim said. "To be able to do Korean American, our style, without anyone telling us that was wrong, felt really liberating. My love for Korean food really comes because that's what my mom fed me. I always knew I needed to be able to express that soulfulness that I grew up with."

Kim grew up the youngest of four girls in the western suburb of Downers Grove.

"My dad actually came first to Chicago in 1970," she said.

She and her sisters embraced their Korean heritage, but what pains her so deeply still today are racist taunts that began when she was only 6 years old.

"I immediately knew I was different," Kim said. "I think my success is a way of overcoming those struggles showing how strong I am."

SEE ALSO | Chef Beverly Kim takes part in town hall addressing hate crimes against AAPI community

But those painful childhood memories came flooding back with recent news reports of increasing hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

"I was just thinking about how dehumanizing all of this is. This is not the way to live in America," Chef Beverly Kim said. "I just started thinking, what can I do?"

Finding inspiration again in her kitchen and answering the call with #DoughSomething, nearly 100 restaurants have joined the campaign supporting Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

"We're allowing ourselves the space to grieve and be mad and demand change," Kim said.

"Even at this stage, I get stereotyped, I still get prejudiced and it still hurts me and hurts my family," she said. "I think right now is the moment to stand up and tell the story, even though it's hard. Hopefully that message will come out strong and clear."

In addition to all of that, Kim also started a non-profit group during the pandemic to help working moms in the culinary industry. She said a typical culinary industry mom spends about 35% of their income on childcare.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoavondaleour chicagohate crimeasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthasian voicescooking chefrestaurantrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN VOICES
Town hall addresses hate crimes against AAPI community
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Chicago wedding vendors hold photo shoot to combat Asian hate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station fails
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
IL community college enrollment plummets
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Nurse from underrepresented group makes strides as salutatorian
Show More
Ravinia releases full 2021 schedule
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Chicago Weather: Chilly with patchy clouds
Biden pushes big infrastructure plan in Lake Charles
Summerfest 2021 lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Wilco
More TOP STORIES News