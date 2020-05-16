Chicago Children's Choir holds virtual 'Paint the Town Red' concert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For ten years, the Chicago Children's Choir has hosted the Paint the Town Red concert at Millennium Park, featuring thousands of young singers from all across the city.
This year, the concert is going virtual. It will be streamed live May 21 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The non-profit organization serves more than 5,200 students through 92 in-school programs and 11 after-school neighborhood choirs spanning all Chicago zip codes.
It's mission is to inspire and change lives through music.
This year's special guests include Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Chance the Rapper, Common, jazz singer Kurt Elling, and music director and producer Peter CottonTale.
The concert will conclude with "We Shall Overcome" in tandem with the country's nightly #Solidarityat8 program encouraging the public to sing, applaud and flash their house lights in a show of support for front line workers.
Viewers are invited to sing along, as lyrics to select songs will be featured on screen.
Tune in via the Chicago Children's Choir website, as well as on the choir's YouTube and Facebook channels.
