community

Chicago Children's Choir holds virtual 'Paint the Town Red' concert

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For ten years, the Chicago Children's Choir has hosted the Paint the Town Red concert at Millennium Park, featuring thousands of young singers from all across the city.

This year, the concert is going virtual. It will be streamed live May 21 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The non-profit organization serves more than 5,200 students through 92 in-school programs and 11 after-school neighborhood choirs spanning all Chicago zip codes.

It's mission is to inspire and change lives through music.

This year's special guests include Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Chance the Rapper, Common, jazz singer Kurt Elling, and music director and producer Peter CottonTale.

The concert will conclude with "We Shall Overcome" in tandem with the country's nightly #Solidarityat8 program encouraging the public to sing, applaud and flash their house lights in a show of support for front line workers.

Viewers are invited to sing along, as lyrics to select songs will be featured on screen.

Tune in via the Chicago Children's Choir website, as well as on the choir's YouTube and Facebook channels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoconcertlive musicchildrenchance the rappercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagomusiccommunity
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Wrigley Field organist serenades neighborhood missing baseball during COVID-19
Community Response Teams continue helping neighbors in need amid Coronavirus pandemic
Prom Party in a Box means seniors still get to celebrate.
Asian Influences: Standing Strong
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
Chatham coronavirus testing site opens Saturday
Two Amazon trucks crash on I-94, sending packages everywhere
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Space Force rocket launch delayed due to weather
Lawyer: Police enlisted suspect's help months before Arbery shooting
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Crews search DuPage River in Winfield for missing woman with autism
2020 census changes amid COVID-19 pandemic
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler, light wind off lake Saturday
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
More TOP STORIES News