COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago comic auction breaks 2 world records

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a sneak peek at more than $10 million worth of vintage comic books and art on display in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A public auction in Chicago dedicated to vintage comic books and original comic art set two world records last week.

The sale at Heritage Auctions in River North fetched more than $12 million, surpassing the previous record for the world's most valuable comic book auction by more than $1.8 million.

Setting a world auction record for any piece of comic art, artist Frank Frazetta's original painting "Death Dealer 6," sold for $1.79 million on Thursday.

"As the live session opened, the Frazetta painting had a bid of $600,000, but within moments it had come down to two collectors, bidding by phone, who waged a pitched battle for this very desirable painting," said Barry Sandoval, Director of Comics Operations at Heritage.

The highly-anticipated Action Comics #1, featuring the first appearance of Superman, sold for $573,600.

Another rare comic book, Whiz Comics #2, featuring the first appearance of Captain Marvel, sold for $173,275. It is expected to increase in value thanks to the "Shazam!" movie set to be released in 2019.

One of the most sought-after issues of all time, Superman #1, brought $167,300 and 25 bids pushed the auction price of Action Comics #7, known for being the second Superman cover ever, to $161,325.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscomic bookauctionChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$10M of vintage comic books, art on display in Chicago
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News