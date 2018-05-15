Chicago comic auction breaks 2 world records

CHICAGO (WLS) --A public auction in Chicago dedicated to vintage comic books and original comic art set two world records last week.
The sale at Heritage Auctions in River North fetched more than $12 million, surpassing the previous record for the world's most valuable comic book auction by more than $1.8 million.
Setting a world auction record for any piece of comic art, artist Frank Frazetta's original painting "Death Dealer 6," sold for $1.79 million on Thursday.
"As the live session opened, the Frazetta painting had a bid of $600,000, but within moments it had come down to two collectors, bidding by phone, who waged a pitched battle for this very desirable painting," said Barry Sandoval, Director of Comics Operations at Heritage.
The highly-anticipated Action Comics #1, featuring the first appearance of Superman, sold for $573,600.
Another rare comic book, Whiz Comics #2, featuring the first appearance of Captain Marvel, sold for $173,275. It is expected to increase in value thanks to the "Shazam!" movie set to be released in 2019.
One of the most sought-after issues of all time, Superman #1, brought $167,300 and 25 bids pushed the auction price of Action Comics #7, known for being the second Superman cover ever, to $161,325.