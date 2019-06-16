Chicago Cubs celebrate abilities with Guest Services Ambassadors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just another member of the team. That is how Tanner Salinas describes his role as Guest Services Ambassador for the Chicago Cubs.This is the dream job," said Chicago Cubs Guest Service Ambassador Tanner Salinas. "To me, this is not a job. To me, it's like going to a Cub's game, and I'm getting paid for it."Salinas has been a member of the team for three years after graduating from the Reach Program at the University of Iowa."It's my favorite baseball team and I thought this is the perfect opportunity for me," Salinas said.As he walks through the park, meeting and greeting fans, Salinas said his motivation is watching his fellow team members on the field."It give me like the motivation to say 'hey I want to see the Cubs do really good. I should work harder to see all the fans enjoy the game,'" Salinas said."I enjoy helping others with disabilities find their seats. I enjoy really getting to know all the fans and helping them out," said fellow team member Ryan Rucci.Rucci has been helping fans for five seasons. The veteran staff member was promoted to Guest Services Supervisor but has bigger goals in mind."First this was my dream job, but I graduated with a degree in HR, and I eventually want to work full time for the Cub's," Rucci said.Both Rucci and Salinas were diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy but that has never stopped them from following their dreams."It's weird because I don't really consider myself or feel like I have a disability. So it's just what I do and it's like normal to me," Rucci said.Each of them want to be an example for others to never let anything stand in the way of your dreams."Would say just go for it. Like when I got this job, I was applying to a bunch of jobs in Dallas, and then I was always a big Cub's fan, so I applied here and suddenly I got the job and I just keep moving my way up," Rucci said."Never give up. There were, and there still are a lot of people telling me that I can't do a lot of stuff. I take that negativity and turn it into a positive and I look at them and say 'Look. You're telling me that I can't do this? That's wrong.' And I go do it and I prove them wrong. I've been doing this since I was a little kid," Salinas said.The next time you catch a game at the friendly confines they would love for you to stop and say hello