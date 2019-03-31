Chicago Dance Month showcases dozens of diverse dance companies, offers free events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The entire month of April is dedicated to shining a spotlight on Chicago's thriving dance scene. That's because April is Chicago Dance Month!
Chicago Dance Month highlights the breadth, variety, and artistic richness of the Chicago dance community. In addition to the dozens of dance performances and classes taking place throughout the month, Chicago Dance Month Hot Deal ticket partners are offering at least 25 percent off full-price tickets to their performances with offers available beginning March 18.
Culture Shock Chicago is one of the dozens of local dance companies taking part in Chicago Dance Month. They joined ABC7 for a performance.
Visit See Chicago Dance's website to learn more about all of the events happening in April.
Chicago Dance Month Kickoff Celebration
April 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington Street
Includes a free afternoon performance in Preston Bradley Hall; participating companies include Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, Dancing Petals, Duncan Dance Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers, and South Chicago Dance Theatre.
A post-performance VIP reception is free for See Chicago Dance members; $25 donations are suggested for the general public beginning March 18.
To make a donation, visit See Chicago Dance's
