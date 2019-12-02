Community & Events

Live Out Loud Charity fashion show aims to prevent bullying, suicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fashion show held Sunday wasn't just selling clothes, it was also saving lives.

Live Out Loud Charity hosted the event Sunday night at the Palmer House in downtown Chicago. The fashion show raised money for programs to prevent suicide and bullying.

Most of the diverse models who took part in the show have had firsthand experience of these issues.

Sunday night's show marks the 10th anniversary of Live Out Loud.
