Chicago communities get parents, students back-to-school ready

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Labor Day weekend marking the unofficial end of summer, children across Chicago are getting ready to head back to school next week.There were several events held in the city to get the school year off to a great start.Hundreds of backpacks were handed out in Garfield Park Saturday."It means a lot that the whole community is getting together to promote education for our kids," said Elizabeth Juarez.Chicago Public Schools are back in session on September 3.For parents, it means additional expenses. But in University Village, a church helped parents manage some of those costs this weekend."We want to give hope to our community and the beginning of the school year is the perfect time there are so many families that are underserved in our community that may be struggling financially," said Pastor Gregory Dickow.From free clothes, to a blood drive and a job fair, the goal is to set parents up for success."I have two children and it is expensive with school supplies and nowadays, you have to buy an entire Office Depot for the school, you know what I mean? So I think this is a really good way to give back to the community," said Dennisa Deya.