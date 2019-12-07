Chicago historian, World War II vet Timuel Black turns 101

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago historian and World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday Saturday.Timuel Black moved to Chicago as a child, lived through the Great Depression and survived making supply runs during the second World War. He also worked with Martin Luther King Jr. to usher in civil rights changes in the 1960s.Black is a published author and was a college professor.A birthday celebration was scheduled for Saturday at the University of Chicago's Keller Center in Hyde Park.After more than a century of life in Chicago, Black sees progress, and problems, that still exist. But he is inspired by a new wave of young leaders and offers them advice or encouragement."I feel an obligation to continue to help as I was helped," he said.