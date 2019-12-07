Community & Events

Chicago historian, World War II vet Timuel Black turns 101

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago historian and World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday Saturday.

Timuel Black moved to Chicago as a child, lived through the Great Depression and survived making supply runs during the second World War. He also worked with Martin Luther King Jr. to usher in civil rights changes in the 1960s.

RELATED: Timuel Black, Chicago historian and decorated WWII veteran, turns 100
Black is a published author and was a college professor.

A birthday celebration was scheduled for Saturday at the University of Chicago's Keller Center in Hyde Park.

After more than a century of life in Chicago, Black sees progress, and problems, that still exist. But he is inspired by a new wave of young leaders and offers them advice or encouragement.

"I feel an obligation to continue to help as I was helped," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohyde parkbirthdayhistorycivil rightsmartin luther king jrveteran
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Show More
Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
Celebration of life held for Chicago icon Reverend Clay Evans
Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist
More TOP STORIES News