West Ridge home sports elaborate mannequin Christmas display

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unconventional Christmas display is attracting attention on Chicago's North Side.

James McCall decorated his front yard on Lunt Avenue in the city's West Ridge neighborhood with more than two dozen mannequins, all dressed up and re-enacting various Christmas scenes.

McCall said he wanted to remind everyone who goes by that the greatest gift of all is life.

McCall said he particularly enjoys the display at night. It lights up, which he said makes it even more magical and alive.
