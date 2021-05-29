memorial day

LIVE: City of Chicago hosts Memorial Day commemoration at Daley Plaza

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Memorial Day Commemoration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is holding a Memorial Day Commemoration Saturday morning at Daley Plaza in the Loop.

The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston will serve as keynote speaker.

The event is hosted by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Stacey Baca of ABC 7 Eyewitness News will serve as emcee.

The event is not open to the general public to discourage people from attending due to the pandemic.

The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/ChicagoDCASE
