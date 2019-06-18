Community & Events

Ritz-Carlton gives grieving mother hope in humanity again

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of sister shared a special moment while visiting a Chicago hotel and now want to thank those who made it happen.

Sabrina Prtichett-Evans said her sister Khari recently lost her 22-year-old son to gun violence last October.

Wanting to lift her spirits, Sabrina booked a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago.

Before they arrived, Evans told the hotel staff about her sister's situation.

When the sisters got to the room when Sabrina said she heard her sister cry out.

On a table the hotel staff put a framed photo of her son with a message expressing condolences.

It was Khari's favorite photo.

Evans' sister said she feels like this moment was God telling her not to give up on humanity.
