Ritz-Carlton gives grieving mother hope in humanity again

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of sister shared a special moment while visiting a Chicago hotel and now want to thank those who made it happen.Sabrina Prtichett-Evans said her sister Khari recently lost her 22-year-old son to gun violence last October.Wanting to lift her spirits, Sabrina booked a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago.Before they arrived, Evans told the hotel staff about her sister's situation.When the sisters got to the room when Sabrina said she heard her sister cry out.On a table the hotel staff put a framed photo of her son with a message expressing condolences.It was Khari's favorite photo.Evans' sister said she feels like this moment was God telling her not to give up on humanity.