Chicago Ideas Week to be held virtually for 10-year anniversary

CHICAGO -- Chicago Ideas, a nonprofit platform that inspires, connects and empowers curious people to transform ideas into action, announced that its flagship festival-Chicago Ideas Week-is going virtual for its 10-year anniversary.
The festival, which has hosted such speakers as George Lucas, Taraji P. Henson, General Colin Powell, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Lena Waithe, Ronan Farrow, Alec Baldwin, and many others will take place online from October 26 - 30, 2020, delivering engaging virtual experiences as the culmination of a decade of accessible, dynamic, and inspiring programming.
"We're excited to evolve our format this year to meet our current needs, but also achieve a goal we've been working towards these past 10 years of expanding our reach to truly be an ideas platform for everyone," said Brad Keywell, founder of Chicago Ideas and CEO of Uptake. "Ideas are meant to travel. By going virtual, we're propelling the innovative thinking, empowering conversations, and personal connections well beyond our city to reach more curious people than we ever have before."
Chicago Ideas Week 2020 will include live programs that are streamed in real-time to subscribers and on-demand programs that will be filmed in advance and released on the first day of the festival.
Attendees will further have the opportunity to interact with each other through virtual breakout rooms, where compelling speakers and experts will guide the conversation, fostering new and unexpected connections while engaging deeply in the festival content.
The festival will continue to address a broad range of topics, bringing back popular favorites such as the state of our union, life's big questions, and social taboos, while featuring some of the most important minds of our time.
This year's new accessibility model will include affordable annual content access as well as Chicago Ideas Week day passes, with existing membership transforming into year-round, multi-format access.
To keep with its mission of making ideas accessible for everyone, Chicago Ideas will provide free access to individuals from low socio-economic households through their vast community partner network, ensuring that cost will not be a barrier for attendance.
"For a decade, we've created big experiences that have fostered small connections with the power to change your life, and now-with a fully virtual festival-the world," added Keywell.
The official Chicago Ideas Week 2020 schedule and additional details on the access model will be released this fall.
To stay up-to-date on the latest updates and subscription information, visit ChicagoIdeas.com.
