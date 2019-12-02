Chicago lakefront path closed due to high waves, park district says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's lakefront trail is closed to the public Monday due to high waves.
The Chicago Park District issued an alert Monday, closing the trail south of Fullerton Ave. Both the bike and pedestrian trails are closed from North Ave. to Ohio St.
The district said the pedestrian trail is also closed from 48th St. to 51st St. until further notice.
Chopper7HD was over the high waters late Monday afternoon. Much of the lakefront path was submerged by waves.
For more information about the path closure, visit the Chicago Park District's website here: https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/.
