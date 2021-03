Chicago launches 'Spring Forward' campaign to keep kids engaged over spring break

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Spring Forward campaign kicks off Saturday.The week-long campaign is designed to keep the city's youth engaged and connected during CPS's Spring Break.It includes physical activities, community-based service events, a virtual college fair and a virtual "know your rights" workshop.There will be daily virtual live and pre-recorded content.There will also be 500 Super Activity Grab & Go kits for teens that will be distributed at Rollin' Rec events hosted by the Chicago Park District from 2-4 p.m. at LaFollette Park (Monday), Davis Square Park (Tuesday), Legler Library (Wednesday), and Palmer Square Park (Thursday).Spring Forward runs through April 27.For more information, visit mychimyfuture.org