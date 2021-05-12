running

Mayor Lightfoot looking for Chicago's fastest youth runners in new competition

Mayor Lightfoot, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Chicago Park District, CPS organizing events
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago leaders look for city's fastest youth runners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago leaders are looking for the fastest boys and girls in the city through an upcoming series of competitions focusing on track and field.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools announced the series Tuesday night. Competitions will be available for boys and girls in first grade through high school, ages 6 to 18.

Several locations across the city will offer "Track and Field Experiences," or a 60-meter "Fastest Kids" race competition. Qualifying times per grade, location and gender will advance to race 60 meters at the new Track and Field Center at Gately Park on July 10.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt, certificate and additional awards as they advance. Special guests will be present at many of the events. Everyone should leave with information on programming and resources to further their development in track and field, city officials said. All skill levels are encouraged to join in.

RELATED: Bronzeville high school teacher creates marathon to raise money to make STEM dept. at school
EMBED More News Videos

Bronzeville high school teacher Michael Mancini aims to raise $250,000 for a STEM department at Wendell Philips Academy. He created a marathon in the Bronzeville community to raise



Participants will be required to register on ActiveWorks in advance. A limited number of spots will be available for each location and time slot on the designated days. The maximum number of kids per session is 60. The maximum number of kids in each group will be 12. LakeShore Athletics will provide Fully Automatic Timing, hip and race numbers, along with heat information for June and July competition.

More information on all the competitions can be found at chicagoparkdistrict.com/fastest-kids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopullmanchildrenrunninglori lightfootrev. jesse jacksoncpschicago public schoolschicago park district
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RUNNING
Bronzeville teacher creates marathon to raise money to start STEM program
Man Runs 50 Marathons in 50 States in 50 Days
Chasing the American dream: A coach's track to an inspiring life
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago
Palestine, Israel news: Conflict sparks Chicago residents' response
Elmwood Park man loses life savings in bank remote access scam
Lakeview hit-and-run leaves woman, 21, seriously injured
Former teacher charged with child sex crimes released on bond
Timmothy Pitzen age-progressed image released 10 years after disappearance
Lake Michigan water levels have fallen
Show More
Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 war
Filipino American nurses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19
Teen mental health crisis induced by pandemic affects class of 2021
House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
Metra ridership rises as more get vaccinated, work downtown
More TOP STORIES News