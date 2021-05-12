Mayor Lightfoot looking for Chicago's fastest youth runners in new competition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10571560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bronzeville high school teacher Michael Mancini aims to raise $250,000 for a STEM department at Wendell Philips Academy. He created a marathon in the Bronzeville community to raise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago leaders are looking for the fastest boys and girls in the city through an upcoming series of competitions focusing on track and field.Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools announced the series Tuesday night. Competitions will be available for boys and girls in first grade through high school, ages 6 to 18.Several locations across the city will offer "Track and Field Experiences," or a 60-meter "Fastest Kids" race competition. Qualifying times per grade, location and gender will advance to race 60 meters at the new Track and Field Center at Gately Park on July 10.Each participant will receive a T-shirt, certificate and additional awards as they advance. Special guests will be present at many of the events. Everyone should leave with information on programming and resources to further their development in track and field, city officials said. All skill levels are encouraged to join in.Participants will be required to register on ActiveWorks in advance. A limited number of spots will be available for each location and time slot on the designated days. The maximum number of kids per session is 60. The maximum number of kids in each group will be 12. LakeShore Athletics will provide Fully Automatic Timing, hip and race numbers, along with heat information for June and July competition.More information on all the competitions can be found at