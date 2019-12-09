Community & Events

Chicago leaders want community input in search for new CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago leaders are seeking the public's input in the search for the city's new police superintendent.

A community listening session will be held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Monday from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting comes a week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Lightfoot said Johnson lied to her and the public about the night he was found slumped over the wheel of his car.

RELATED: Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies misleading mayor, acknowledges 'lapse of judgment'
EMBED More News Videos

In his first public statement since being fired from his position as Chicago police superintendent, Eddie Johnson denied misleading Mayor Lori Lightfoot but acknowledged he made a



Sources have since confirmed that on the night of October 16, Johnson was at the Ceres Cafe, inside the Board of Trade building, having drinks for three hours with Cynthia Donald. Donald is a CPD officer who was a member of Johnson's security detail, and often served as his driver.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation said video shows the pair kissing at the bar, and Johnson consuming three drinks. The video has been subpoenaed by the inspector general.

Donald has declined ABC7's requests for comment.

WATCH: 'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses his firing as superintendent
EMBED More News Videos

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addressed his firing in a letter Tuesday, writing that he "did not intentionally mislead or deceive the Mayor or the people of Ch



Johnson has denied intentionally lying to the mayor or the public about the incident and remained on the payroll as a lieutenant until he abruptly retired from the police department last week.

RELATED: Former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson officially retires from force, mayor's office says

Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has been named CPD's interim superintendent while a replacement is found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowashington heightslori lightfooteddie johnsontown hall meetingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
2 arrested after armed carjacking leads to crash on Northwest Side
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run that killed teacher
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Trio charged in DuPage Co. home invasions
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Critics' Choice Awards nominations: 'Irishman' leads film
Show More
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Escaped Grundy County Jail inmate captured, sheriff says
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
10 perfect holiday gifts for the tech lover on your list
Someone ate $120K banana installation sold at Art Basel Miami
More TOP STORIES News