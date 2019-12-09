Chicago leaders want community input in search for new CPD superintendent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5733076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In his first public statement since being fired from his position as Chicago police superintendent, Eddie Johnson denied misleading Mayor Lori Lightfoot but acknowledged he made a

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago leaders are seeking the public's input in the search for the city's new police superintendent.A community listening session will be held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Monday from 6-8 p.m.The meeting comes a week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Lightfoot said Johnson lied to her and the public about the night he was found slumped over the wheel of his car.Sources have since confirmed that on the night of October 16, Johnson was at the Ceres Cafe, inside the Board of Trade building, having drinks for three hours with Cynthia Donald. Donald is a CPD officer who was a member of Johnson's security detail, and often served as his driver.A source with direct knowledge of the investigation said video shows the pair kissing at the bar, and Johnson consuming three drinks. The video has been subpoenaed by the inspector general.Donald has declined ABC7's requests for comment.Johnson has denied intentionally lying to the mayor or the public about the incident and remained on the payroll as a lieutenant until he abruptly retired from the police department last week.Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has been named CPD's interim superintendent while a replacement is found.