Chicago Lighthouse free performance promotes access, inclusion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrating Abilities by putting a spotlight on some of Chicago's most talented performers.

For the first time The Chicago Lighthouse is hosting Center Stage for Access and Inclusion in front of Navy Pier's iconic Ferris Wheel.

The event is designed to be an event for all.

"This will be a day of fun, excitement and appreciation of other, and the differences of other. That we're all different," said President and CEO of The Chicago Lighthouse, Janet Szlyk.

Performers like Martell Hill, also known as The Lighthouse Rapper, will take the stage. Kid drumming sensation Dallas Da Drummer and dancers from the resident dance company of the Academy of Movement and Music in Oak Park, Momenta, will also perform.

The company's main goal is make sure everybody can dance.

"I think one thing I love about dance is the connection you make with other dancers. You learn another language," said Momenta dancer Robby Lee. "Communicate without using words."

"Momenta is a great place for everyone. Anyone can be here, we'll include you," said fellow Momenta dancer Julia Cox. "I think that's one of the big thing they try to promote is all inclusive, everyone can come here, everyone can dance."

"Integrated dance is really important to us, Momenta Executive Director Sarah Najera said. "Every shape and size and ability, we really believe strongly in giving every person the ability to express themselves through dance."

The family fun event is free and accessible to all.

"The goal is to open doors to people who have different abilities and to raise awareness of people that have different talents, and the integration of those with and without disabilities," Szlyk said.

Center Stage for Access and Inclusion will be held Saturday September 14th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Chicago Lighthouse.
