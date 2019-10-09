Community & Events

Chicago Lights helps under-resourced children reach full potential

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are lots of tutoring programs in Chicago. One of them tries to help students from under-resourced areas reach their full potential.

Stacey Jackson and Fenie Tiflis from Chicago Lights joined ABC7 to talk about the organization.

Chicago Lights is hosting A Toast to Tutoring event next week. For more information and tickets, visit chicagolights.org/toast-to-tutoring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventseducation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
St. Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after severe brain injury at football game
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
Fox Lake boy with cerebral palsy made honorary youth football captain for a day
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very nice Wednesday
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Norridge cancer patient's bedroom gets 'Jurassic World' makeover
Show More
Pregnancy inspires woman's fight against breast cancer
McHenry deputy disciplined after parking in handicap spot outside Chipotle
Customer sues Bartlett travel agency, claims they never booked his flights
City holds first meeting on recreational marijuana sales
6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen HS
More TOP STORIES News