Chicago Made: Will County Brewing Company celebrates 1 year anniversary

Will County Brewing Company is celebrating a milestone, It's one year anniversary.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make the Chicago area stand out.

Will County Brewing Company prides itself on three C's: craft, community, and charity. And this weekend, the brewery is celebrating a milestone: It's one year anniversary.

Event Information:
Will County Brewing Company 1st Anniversary weekend

When:
March 9, 10am-11pm

March 10, 11am-10pm

Where: 1142 W. Jefferson St. Shorewood, IL.

Admission: Free

For more information, visit Will County Brewing Company's website.
