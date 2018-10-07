Chicago Marathon 2018: British runner wins; thousands brave rain through 29 neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) --More than 40,000 runners from more than 100 countries are taking to the streets of Chicago Sunday, including a world class field of elite runners.
While the rain held off for the 7:30 a.m. start of the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, race organizers have raised the alert level to yellow, indicating some precautions need to be taken. Weather will be a factor for runners throughout the day, with showers and high humidity expected during the race.
"Temperatures may fool them. The humidity is going to be something that may make it feel a little bit warmer than the temperatures," said Dr. George Chiampas, medical director of the Chicago Marathon.
WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Race organizers have also warned runners to be careful of slick spots along the route.
"Our team's really good with our city agencies at looking at any developments that could happen and absolutely focusing on the safety and security of our spectators, participants, volunteers and local residents," said Carey Pinkowski, executive director of the Chicago Marathon.
Several changes were made to the race course, which will weave through 29 neighborhoods on the city's North, West and South Sides. To view the full course map, click here.
If you're hoping to support a runner along the route, consider using public transportation as parking is limited near the route and street closures will be in effect. Streets are not expected to reopen until Sunday afternoon.
Metra has added early morning inbound trains as well as early afternoon outbound trains.
Street closures in the Grant Park area began Monday. Balbo is closed from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue, Jackson Boulevard is closed from Columbus Drive to Lake Shore Drive and Columbus us closed from Roosevelt Road to the Congress Parkway. The Columbus closure will be extended to Monroe on Friday and to Randolph Street Saturday.
For a full list of street closures including race day closures, click here.
CHICAGO MARATHON 2018 WINNERS
Britain's Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, claiming his first marathon victory in three attempts.
Farah finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds. It was the first marathon on U.S. soil for Farah, who's won four Olympic gold medals and six world championships on the track.
Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia finished second, 13 seconds behind Farah. Japan's Suguru Osako came in third at 2:05:50. American Galen Rupp, last year's winner and Farah's former training partner, was fifth at 2:06:21.
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race in 2:18:35, the third-fastest time in the history of the Chicago race. Kosgei finished second in Chicago last year.
Ethiopia's Roza Dereje finished second, 2 minutes and 43 seconds behind Kosgei. Shure Demise of Ethiopia was third at 2:22:15.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.