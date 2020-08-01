South Side mentoring program celebrates final day of summer camp in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side mentoring program celebrated its final day of summer camp Friday afternoon.The C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring program hosted the event at Hoard Park in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. Twenty young men attended four weeks of virtual summer camp.Friday consisted of yoga exercises, reciting the CHAMPS CREED, participating in basketball skills and drills and motivation.C.H.A.M.P.S. Founder Vondale Singleton, C.H.A.M.P.S. Mentor Orlandus Thomas, and C.H.A.M.P.S. Community Liaison Sam Binion led the basketball activities.Event organizers said a study showed the strongest benefit from mentoring was a reduction in depressive symptoms, which is particularly noteworthy given that almost one in four youth reported worrisome levels of these symptoms.Mentoring promotes positive social attitudes and relationships; mentored youth tend to trust their parents more and communicate better with them, the group said.Visitfor more information.