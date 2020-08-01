race in america

South Side mentoring program celebrates final day of summer camp in Grand Crossing

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side mentoring program celebrated its final day of summer camp Friday afternoon.

The C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring program hosted the event at Hoard Park in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. Twenty young men attended four weeks of virtual summer camp.

Friday consisted of yoga exercises, reciting the CHAMPS CREED, participating in basketball skills and drills and motivation.

C.H.A.M.P.S. Founder Vondale Singleton, C.H.A.M.P.S. Mentor Orlandus Thomas, and C.H.A.M.P.S. Community Liaison Sam Binion led the basketball activities.

Event organizers said a study showed the strongest benefit from mentoring was a reduction in depressive symptoms, which is particularly noteworthy given that almost one in four youth reported worrisome levels of these symptoms.

Mentoring promotes positive social attitudes and relationships; mentored youth tend to trust their parents more and communicate better with them, the group said.

Visit champsmentoring.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogrand crossingeducationcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagosummer camprace in america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Court orders release of teen detained over missing schoolwork
3rd Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago taken down
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels
Mercy Hospital's closing will create South Side healthcare desert: activists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting ID'd: ME
Illinois reports 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
1 dead, 4 injured at backyard party shooting West Side
Teenage boy killed in Plainfield crash
Court orders release of teen detained over missing schoolwork
Show More
19 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,062
Young mother remains missing after toddler found alone
More TOP STORIES News