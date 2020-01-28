Community & Events

Chicago museum free days: Illinois residents can visit museums for free in February

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for something to do as the winter days drag on, Chicago museums have an opportunity for you.

The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Art Institute of Chicago and more are offering free admission to Illinois residents in February.

Visitors must provide proof of residency, and may have to purchase additional tickets for special exhibits. Here are Chicago's free museum admission days for February.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission for the entire month of February.

Free admission includes all animals and permanent exhibits, the aquatic presentation, and seasonal Stingray Touch exhibit. Valid ID must be presented.

Field Museum

The Field Museum is offering free admission for the entire month of February.

Free basic admission includes all general admission exhibitions. Residents can also purchase the all-access pass and discovery pass at discounted rates to see special ticketed exhibitions and 3D movies.

Discounted passes and free admission must be purchased in person. Proof of residency must be presented.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on February 4-6, 11-13 and 17-20.

Visitors must provide valid proof of residency. Admission includes all exhibitions experiences excluding the Atwood Sphere and sky shows. Illinois resident can purchase a Museum Entry +2 pass at a discount in order to access the Atwood Sphere and sky shows.

Museum of Science and Industry

The Museum of Science and Industry is offering free admission for Illinois residents on Feb. 3-6, 10-13, 18-20 and 24-27.

Visitors must show valid proof of residency and no further Chicago residency discounts apply. There are discounts on special exhibit and show tickets for Illinois residents on free days.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents every weekday from January 27 through March 4, including the entire month of February.

Visitors must provide valid proof of residency. Regular admission cost applies on weekends.

Museum of Contemporary Art

The Museum of Contemporary Art offers free admission to Illinois residents every Tuesday.

Visitors must provide valid proof of residency.

DuSable Museum of African American History

Illinois residents can get free admission to the DuSable Museum of African American History on Tuesdays. Admission is always free for children five and under.

Valid proof of residency is required. Chicago residents can get discounted admission year-round.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomuseum campusjackson parkwashington parkstreetervilleloopnear north sidemuseumsmuseum of science and industryadler planetariumshedd aquariumfamilyfree stuffthe field museumdusable museum
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
VIDEO: ATM stolen from Little Italy bar
LIVE Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues in Senate
Coronavirus: How it spreads
Former state senator will likely plead guilty on corruption charges: court docs
Lynwood drivers say shorter yellow arrow with red light camera is a trap, but city disagrees
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Show More
Why did Kobe Bryant's chopper crash? Expert weighs in here
'Unspeakable evil': Father killed 5 of his babies, sheriff says
Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say
LIVE | Trump, Netanyahu unveil Middle East peace plan
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
More TOP STORIES News