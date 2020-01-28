Chicago museum free days: Illinois residents can visit museums for free in February

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for something to do as the winter days drag on, Chicago museums have an opportunity for you.The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Art Institute of Chicago and more are offering free admission to Illinois residents in February.Visitors must provide proof of residency, and may have to purchase additional tickets for special exhibits. Here are Chicago's free museum admission days for February.The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission for the entire month of February.Free admission includes all animals and permanent exhibits, the aquatic presentation, and seasonal Stingray Touch exhibit. Valid ID must be presented.The Field Museum is offering free admission for the entire month of February.Free basic admission includes all general admission exhibitions. Residents can also purchase the all-access pass and discovery pass at discounted rates to see special ticketed exhibitions and 3D movies.Discounted passes and free admission must be purchased in person. Proof of residency must be presented.The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on February 4-6, 11-13 and 17-20.Visitors must provide valid proof of residency. Admission includes all exhibitions experiences excluding the Atwood Sphere and sky shows. Illinois resident can purchase a Museum Entry +2 pass at a discount in order to access the Atwood Sphere and sky shows.The Museum of Science and Industry is offering free admission for Illinois residents on Feb. 3-6, 10-13, 18-20 and 24-27.Visitors must show valid proof of residency and no further Chicago residency discounts apply. There are discounts on special exhibit and show tickets for Illinois residents on free days.The Art Institute of Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents every weekday from January 27 through March 4, including the entire month of February.Visitors must provide valid proof of residency. Regular admission cost applies on weekends.The Museum of Contemporary Art offers free admission to Illinois residents every Tuesday.Visitors must provide valid proof of residency.Illinois residents can get free admission to the DuSable Museum of African American History on Tuesdays. Admission is always free for children five and under.Valid proof of residency is required. Chicago residents can get discounted admission year-round.